Pence: Insurers agree to 'waive' coronavirus testing copay 16 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:21s - Published Pence: Insurers agree to 'waive' coronavirus testing copay Private U.S. health insurance companies have agreed to cover coronavirus treatment and waive co-payment fees for coronavirus testing, U.S. Vice President Mike Pence said on Tuesday at a White House meeting with insurance company executives.

Pence: Insurers agree to 'waive' coronavirus testing copay The companies have also agreed to cover telemedicine for patients to get care without having to leave home, Pence added.





