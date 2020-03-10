Global  

Pence: Insurers agree to 'waive' coronavirus testing copay

Private U.S. health insurance companies have agreed to cover coronavirus treatment and waive co-payment fees for coronavirus testing, U.S. Vice President Mike Pence said on Tuesday at a White House meeting with insurance company executives.
The companies have also agreed to cover telemedicine for patients to get care without having to leave home, Pence added.



