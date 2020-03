NBA, MLB, NHL, MLS Close Locker Rooms Amid Coronavirus Scare 3 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Duration: 00:31s - Published NBA, MLB, NHL, MLS Close Locker Rooms Amid Coronavirus Scare That means no post-game interviews after Flyers, Sixers, Phillies and Union games.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

NBA, MLB, NHL, MLS Close Locker Rooms Amid Coronavirus Scare MAJOR SPORTS LEAGUESCLOSING THE LOCKERROOM INRESPONSE TO THE CORONAVIRUSOUTBREAK IT MEANS NO POSTGAMEINTERVIEWS AFTER TONIGHT'SFLYERS GAME, SAME GOES FOR THESIXERS, PHILLIES AND UNION,THE LEAGUES WILL STILL ALLOWPRESS ACCESS TO ATHLETES ANDCOACHES IN MEDIA ROOMS.THE FOUR LEAGUES RELEASEDJOINT STATEMENT IN PART THEDECISION MADE AFTER CONSULTINGWITH INFECTIOUS DISEASE ANDPUBLIC HEALTH EXPERTS, AND







You Might Like



Tweets about this Mike Mac 4 leagues place ban on media access in locker rooms due to Coronavirus. https://t.co/WSrA6LLNOu 2 hours ago Mark RT @USATODAY: Four pro sports leagues — MLB, NBA, NHL, MLS — plan to close locker rooms to the media over coronavirus fears https://t.co/FS… 3 hours ago Bill Shaikin RT @BillShaikin: MLB to play on amid coronavirus concerns. Clubhouses closed to reporters, but stadiums open to fans. In other countries, g… 3 hours ago tonyfedoriw NBA, NHL, MLS, and MLB are closing off locker rooms from media personnel due to the coronavirus. https://t.co/en5dVf3MD3 3 hours ago Tribune-ReviewSports The NBA, NHL, Major League Baseball and Major League Soccer are closing access to locker rooms and clubhouses to al… https://t.co/YQ8tNMPode 3 hours ago Joe Tamborello Indiana's first two confirmed cases of COVID-19 came here from Boston. Anyways, the Celtics are in town tonight tak… https://t.co/0h7AX2ijEJ 4 hours ago Sports News Pro sports leagues close off locker rooms amid coronavirus fears https://t.co/3UPJaPsR5S #Hockey 4 hours ago St. Louis American The NBA, NHL, MLB and MLS close locker rooms to media amid coronavirus outbreak https://t.co/pvmFol4Pxf https://t.co/XPGJ3AVdqU 4 hours ago