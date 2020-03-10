Global  

Scindia Why Quit Congress

Top news of the day: Jyotiraditya Scindia quits Congress, meets Modi; 12 fresh cases of COVID-19 reported in India, and more

The major news headlines of the day, and more.
Hindu - Published

Congress leaders slam Scindia, say he chose 'personal ambition' over ideology

Several Congress leaders slammed Jyotiraditya Scindia for quitting the party, accusing him of...
IndiaTimes - Published


gurujeeGayabh

गुरुजी ग़ायब हे RT @OpIndia_com: Netizens put on their creative hat to flood social media with memes and jokes as senior Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scind… 41 seconds ago

ashokramsingh

अशोक सिंह ..,🤭 RT @NewIndianXpress: Mahanaryaman Scindia hailed his father #JyotiradityaScindia's decision to quit the Congress, saying it takes courage t… 3 minutes ago

Sanjay23075380

Sanjay RT @keyakahe: No wonder @JM_Scindia quit Congress. Who would tolerate this joker for a long time afterall ! #jyotiraditya #Congress https… 3 minutes ago

vaibhavpattadur

Vaibhavpattadur RT @OpIndia_com: More trouble for Congress as reports suggest 13 Gujarat MLAs may quit the party and join BJP https://t.co/gmu3Qvfneo 3 minutes ago

siromannagar

debabrata dutta RT @siromannagar: Mr.Scindia might have 100 reasons to quit Congress; but to join in such a hate mongering, RSS guided party is nothing but… 4 minutes ago

MustafaMir

Mustafa Mir RT @Maq_one: As an opposition leader, Jyotiraditya Scindia supported the Madhya Pradesh police when it gunned down Muslim inmates in a fake… 4 minutes ago

gurujeeGayabh

गुरुजी ग़ायब हे RT @abdullah_0mar: The loyalist Jyotiraditya Scindia frustrated with Congress leadership and quit. But I would like to salute veterans lik… 6 minutes ago


Congress As Jyotiraditya Scindia 2 [Video]Congress As Jyotiraditya Scindia 2

Congress As Jyotiraditya Scindia 2

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 04:45Published

Jyotiraditya Scindia resigns from Congress, likely to join the BJP [Video]Jyotiraditya Scindia resigns from Congress, likely to join the BJP

Jyotiraditya Scindia quits Congress on Tuesday. The leader is likely to join BJP on Tuesday evening. Scindia had sent his resignation letter to Congress’ interim president Sonia Gandhi. Scindia..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:52Published

