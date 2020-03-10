Gas prices dip below $2 per gallon in Kenosha 34 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 00:37s - Published Gas prices dip below $2 per gallon in Kenosha It's been a while since we've seen gas prices this low! Lower demand for oil spurred in part by the spread of the coronavirus has dropped prices below $2/gallon at Lou Perrine's in Kenosha. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this