Gov. Polis Discusses Coronavirus Response now < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 4 Denver - Duration: 01:29s - Published Governor Polis discusses coronavirus and the states response to it. Governor Polis discusses coronavirus and the states response to it.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Recent related news from verified sources Polis activates Colorado’s emergency response to monitor coronavirus Gov. Jared Polis announced Tuesday that the state had activated some emergency tools used during...

Denver Post - Published 1 week ago







You Might Like



Tweets about this