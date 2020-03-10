Global  

Ivy League Canceling Basketball Conference Tournaments Over Coronavirus Fears

This decision affects the University of Pennsylvania and Princeton University basketball teams.
OF COURSE WE WILL KEEP YOUPOSTED AS WE GET UPDATES ONCETHAT PRESS CONFERENCE BEGINS.MEANWHILE, IN COLLEGESPORTS, WE JUST LEARNED THATTHE PRESIDENT'S OF THE IVYLEAGUE UNIVERSITIES HAVEDECIDED TO CANCEL THE UPCOMINGIVY LEAGUE WOMEN'S AND MEN'SBASKETBALL TOURNAMENTS,AFFECTS THE UNIVERSITY OFPENNSYLVANIA, PRINCETON



Ivy League cancels its conference men's and women's basketball tournaments

The Ivy League has cancelled its basketball tournaments due to coronavirus fears. Yale and Princeton...
USATODAY.com - Published Also reported by •FOX SportsDenver Post


Ivy cancels conference tourneys, cites coronavirus

The Ivy League has canceled its conference tournaments in both men's and women's basketball in...
ESPN - Published Also reported by •Denver PostSeattle TimesFOX Sports



matt_maloney12

Mattyice Canceling events due to the coronavirus is absurd. The IVY league canceled their basketball conference tournament..… https://t.co/SJFgimSQ5C 16 minutes ago

EdNasta

Ed. Nasta 🇺🇸🇸🇰👍💪 RT @CBSPhilly: Full story here: https://t.co/vmgIZGDIaN 18 minutes ago

CBSPhilly

CBS Philly Full story here: https://t.co/vmgIZGDIaN https://t.co/yIOhzZbgXP 20 minutes ago

nakiafleming654

Nakia Fleming https://t.co/JbY6mTB9Ty The league setting fan limitations at events its teams host and canceling out-of-season practices. 35 minutes ago

yomen3573

THEFOOTBALLGUY© Ivy League cancels conference basketball tournaments over coronavirus concerns https://t.co/57ULe1dWgw The league s… https://t.co/5ElaMggaxY 38 minutes ago

abc_columbia

ABC Columbia NEW: The Ivy League is canceling its upcoming basketball tournament over fears of the #CoronavirusOutbreak. https://t.co/EKSEQBWYiD 41 minutes ago

LoganCWilber

Logan Wilber Ivy League announcing it will not hold basketball conference tournaments this year. Really, really big news. If thi… https://t.co/8SlPdJGGfu 43 minutes ago

1410Kinner

Justin Kinner I have no issues with leagues canceling events for the safety of the student athletes and the fans - BUT stay consi… https://t.co/2wsjdTpKzX 50 minutes ago


WBZ News Update For March 10 [Video]WBZ News Update For March 10

Harvard Students Told To Move Out; Ivy League Cancels Basketball Tournaments; Boston Marathon Still On Despite Coronavirus Concerns

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 02:28Published

Dutch PM Shakes Hands Immediately After Telling Everyone To Stop Shaking Hands At Coronavirus Conference [Video]Dutch PM Shakes Hands Immediately After Telling Everyone To Stop Shaking Hands At Coronavirus Conference

Dutch prime minister Mark Rutte shook hands with an expert on stage - immediately after ordering an end to all handshaking. At the conference on the virus, Rutte realised his mistake and went on to..

Credit: HuffPost UK STUDIO     Duration: 00:34Published

