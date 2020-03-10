Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > China's Xi visits Wuhan as new coronavirus cases recede

China's Xi visits Wuhan as new coronavirus cases recede

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:44s - Published < > Embed
China's Xi visits Wuhan as new coronavirus cases recede

China's Xi visits Wuhan as new coronavirus cases recede

President Xi Jinping visited Wuhan, the coronavirus epicenter, for the first time since the outbreak began there.

It&apos;s a sign of Chinese confidence that the tide is turning.

Lucy Fielder reports.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Xi visits Wuhan as new coronavirus cases in China plummet

Trip signals turning point as Beijing reports lowest number of infections since January
FT.com - Published Also reported by •Reuters IndiaFrance 24ReutersJapan Today


China reports 27 new virus deaths, lowest rise in cases since January

Beijing (AFP) March 8, 2020 China on Sunday reported its lowest number of new coronavirus...
Terra Daily - Published Also reported by •Reuters IndiaReuters



You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

China's Xi visits Wuhan as new coronavirus cases recede [Video]China's Xi visits Wuhan as new coronavirus cases recede

President Xi Jinping visited Wuhan, the coronavirus epicenter, for the first time since the outbreak began there. It's a sign of Chinese confidence that the tide is turning. Lucy Fielder reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:44Published

Makeshift hospitals in China virus epicenter officially shut [Video]Makeshift hospitals in China virus epicenter officially shut

Chinese state broadcaster CCTV shows footage of recently-discharged patients leaving makeshift hospitals in Wuhan, the epicenter of China&apos;s coronavirus outbreak, in a sign that..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:00Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.