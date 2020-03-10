Wild Thyme- Potatoe Soup

Chef allison davis here in the wild time kitchen.

I'm not cooking today.

I'm just hanging out with my friend april from april may health, and we are making some potato soup.

April: oh, yeah.

And that's the ultimate in comfort food.

I love potato soup.

Allison davis: okay.

All right.

Tell me about it.

April: okay.

You know i love the instant pot, so i'm going to give you some quick hacks.

Now, you can do mashed potatoes however you want to do it with this first step that i'm telling you.

About a cup and a half, two cups of water.

Put your potatoes right in.

Seal this sucker up, and even big potatoes, you don't have to cut them or anything if you're making mashed potatoes, but this is for potato soup.

I bought these little ones because i don't have to dice them up.

It makes it that much quicker.

April: i'm going to put it in here for about 10 minutes for this size potato.

For a full potato if you want it to do mashed potatoes or something, do it for 20 minutes on high pressure.

Allison davis: okay.

April: then when it's done, all i'm going to do is open this up, release the pressure and open it up, and then i'm going to pour in this beautiful cashew milk.

Can you see this?

I've made this by taking half a cup of cashews.

Two cups of raw cashews.

Allison davis: raw cashews.

April: raw cashews, that's exactly right.

Not roasted, salted, but raw cashews.

Two cups of water with the half cup of cashews and a couple of cloves of garlic and a little bit of onion and that has made my base.

Allison davis: okay.

April: i will pour that in with the water.

Allison davis: a vitamix or like a ninja like pureed.

April: that's right.

Allison davis: all right.

April: that's exactly right.

Just blend it up.

You can soak the cashews.

That'll make them a little softer at first, but if you've got a high powered blender, you can just run it through once or twice and you'll get the creaminess.

Allison davis: if you've got the raw, but if you don't, would you want to cook that in hot water?

I've done that before.

April: what the cashews?

Allison davis: yes.

April: yeah, that can soften them that much quicker or put them in the microwave in water and let them soften that way.

Allison davis: and you said a half a cup of cashews to two cups of water?

April: two cups of water.

In this particular base, because i'm doing potato soup, i added some garlic cloves and some- allison davis: who doesn't like garlic with potatoes, i mean?

April: that's right.

The only time i wouldn't add a spice ahead of time is if i'm worried about the color because the garlic and onion won't change this creamy white color, then i'm good with it, so that's it.

I then stirred in, maybe let it cook open a little for a couple of minutes, but it's pretty much ready to go.

I don't put a lot of salt, pepper spices because i like my family- allison davis: you always salt the top.

April: one of them likes dill, another one likes smoked paprika, another one just likes salt and pepper, so you're able to spice the top of the soup however you like.

Allison davis: really the only aromatics is, i would call it, is just a little onion and garlic?

April: that's right.

Allison davis: if you at home are wanting to kind of bulk this up, you could throw dill in there- april: absolutely, yes.

Allison davis: you could throw onion powder, cayenne pepper.

April: add some spice.

Allison davis: you could really kind of make it you're own.

April: make it hot if you want it to, yeah, but this way my family is able to make it to their particular taste and it's wonderful.

Allison davis: i love the addition of dill.

That is just a must for me with potatoes.

This is a little smoked paprika, right?

April: yeah, our favorite.

Allison davis: all right.

The potatoes are done.

You've got that and that's ready to go.

April: it's ready to go.

Allison davis: basically 15 minutes, you're done.

Dinner's on the table.

April: start to finish, it's 20 on a bad day.

Allison davis: okay.

April: you got it down, especially if you use these whole potatoes so you don't even have to do any prep work.

Allison davis: potato soup, what a great lunch.

April: yeah.

Allison davis: all right.

Well, you guys know where to find this recipe.

You can go to middaykentucky.com /recipes tab.

Thanks so much, april.

April: thank you.

Allison davis: always a pleasure.

If you guys want to learn more about just the power of plant- based living, you can go to aprilmayhealth.com and find out more about her services, and then she also has classes that she teaches here at wild time as well for plant-based living.

All right, guys.

We'll be right back after this short break.

Thanks so much for watching.

April: bye.

Welcome back!

