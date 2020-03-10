Daily Dividend Report: DKS,MSFT,AXP,ZBH,HPP

Global  

On March 6, 2020, the DICK'S Sporting Goods Company's Board of Directors authorized and declared a quarterly dividend in the amount of $0.3125 per share on the Company's Common Stock and Class B Common Stock.

The dividend is payable in cash on March 27, 2020 to stockholders of record at the close of business on March 20, 2020.
This dividend represents an increase of 13.6% over the Company's previous quarterly per share amount and is equivalent to an annualized dividend of $1.25 per share.

Microsoft on Monday announced that its board of directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.51 per share.

The dividend is payable June 11, 2020, to shareholders of record on May 21, 2020.

The ex-dividend date will be May 20, 2020.

The board of directors of American Express today declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.43 per common share, payable on May 8, 2020 to shareholders of record on April 3, 2020.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, a global leader in musculoskeletal healthcare, today announced that its Board of Directors has approved the payment of a quarterly cash dividend to stockholders for the first quarter of 2020.

The cash dividend of $0.24 per share is payable on April 30, 2020 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on March 27, 2020.

Hudson Pacific Properties, today announced that the Company's Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend on its common stock of $0.25 per share for the first quarter of 2020.

The dividend will be paid on March 30, 2020 to stockholders of record on March 20, 2020.




