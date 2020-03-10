Global  

Inside Italy in Lockdown: 60 million told to stay at home

Inside Italy in Lockdown: 60 million told to stay at home

Inside Italy in Lockdown: 60 million told to stay at home

Italy's PM orders 60 million Italians to stay at home to fight the coronavirus.

Queues have formed at supermarkets and people need documents to travel Report by Barnesj.

Italy quarantines millions amid surge in coronavirus cases

Italy is taking unprecedented steps to slow an alarming jump in the number of coronavirus cases. Its...
CBS News - Published


Italy Goes on Complete Lockdown to Halt Spread of Coronavirus [Video]Italy Goes on Complete Lockdown to Halt Spread of Coronavirus

Italy Goes on Complete Lockdown to Halt Spread of Coronavirus The dramatic escalation of travel restrictions in the country were announced by Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte on Monday. P.M. Giuseppe..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:13Published

Leaked Coronavirus Plan Reveals Northern Italy Quarantine of 16 Million People [Video]Leaked Coronavirus Plan Reveals Northern Italy Quarantine of 16 Million People

The region of Lombardy, including its capital Milan, and 14 other provinces will be on lockdown until April 3

Credit: Cover Video     Duration: 01:09Published

