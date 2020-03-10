Global  

President Xi visits Wuhan as coronavirus outbreak slows in China

President Xi visits Wuhan as coronavirus outbreak slows in China

President Xi visits Wuhan as coronavirus outbreak slows in China

According to Beijing, fewer than 20,000 of the 80,000 confirmed cases are still under treatment in the country.
China's President Xi Jinping Visits Wuhan, Coronavirus Epicenter

It's the Chinese leaders first visit to Wuhan since the coronavirus outbreak began. There are...
NPR - Published Also reported by •BBC NewsReutersFrance 24


Xi visits Wuhan, signaling tide turning in China's coronavirus battle

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday made his first visit to Wuhan since a coronavirus outbreak...
Reuters - Published Also reported by •Reuters IndiaFrance 24Japan Today



China's Xi visits Wuhan as new coronavirus cases recede [Video]China's Xi visits Wuhan as new coronavirus cases recede

President Xi Jinping visited Wuhan, the coronavirus epicenter, for the first time since the outbreak began there. It&apos;s a sign of Chinese confidence that the tide is turning. Lucy Fielder..

China's Xi visits Wuhan as new coronavirus cases recede [Video]China's Xi visits Wuhan as new coronavirus cases recede

President Xi Jinping visited Wuhan, the coronavirus epicenter, for the first time since the outbreak began there. It's a sign of Chinese confidence that the tide is turning. Lucy Fielder reports.

