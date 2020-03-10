|
Cuomo Announces 1-Mile 'Containment Area' In New Rochelle, Closes Large Gathering Places There For 2 Weeks
Recognizing that New Rochelle has been particularly hard hit and problematic in terms of the spread of the virus, Gov.
Andrew Cuomo announced Tuesday that officials are implementing a one mile radius "containment area" there.
