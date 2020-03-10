Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Coachella In Talks to Be Postponed Due to Coronavirus Risk

Coachella In Talks to Be Postponed Due to Coronavirus Risk

Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Duration: 01:03s - Published < > Embed
Coachella In Talks to Be Postponed Due to Coronavirus Risk

Coachella In Talks to Be Postponed Due to Coronavirus Risk

Coachella In Talks to Be Postponed Due to Coronavirus Risk As COVID-19 continues to spread throughout the United States, concerns about the safety of large gatherings has begun to grow.

According to multiple sources, the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival will likely be the latest coronavirus casualty.

Coachella promoter Goldenvoice is reportedly in talks to move the festival from April to October.

With around 250,000 fans anticipated to attend and more than 150 acts set to perform, the risk of infection is currently too high.

They're also reportedly in talks to move Stagecoach, the country music version of Coachella, to a fall date.

Coachella is not the first high profile gathering to face difficulties due to COVID-19 spread.

SXSW, a music, arts and tech festival scheduled to take place in March in Austin, Texas, was recently cancelled.

The Ultra Music Festival in Miami, Florida, originally scheduled for late March, was also postponed until 2021.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

WINKISSINO

🎵BOOMBAZIN🍒(왕자) RT @allkpop: [UCC] Coachella in Talks to be Postponed Due to the Coronavirus https://t.co/4rYcmIQcTx https://t.co/zDE16moMqx 11 minutes ago

emsixla

Manny Me, having already accepted the fact Coachella was going to be postponed/canceled weeks ago, watching the news and… https://t.co/34SLxWXbEq 30 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Coachella, Stagecoach Organizers ‘In Talks’ To Postpone Festivals Until October Following New Coronavirus Cases [Video]Coachella, Stagecoach Organizers ‘In Talks’ To Postpone Festivals Until October Following New Coronavirus Cases

Organizers with promoter Goldenvoice are reportedly considering postponing the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival until October after Riverside County health officials confirmed three more cases..

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 00:51Published

Dr. Art Reingold Talks About Minimal Risk Docking Grand Princess In Oakland Presents To Community [Video]Dr. Art Reingold Talks About Minimal Risk Docking Grand Princess In Oakland Presents To Community

UC Berkeley infectious disease specialist Dr. Art Reingold discusses risks presented by coronavirus patients disembarking from Princess cruise ship in Oakland (3-9-2020)

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 08:40Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.