Italy's Coronavirus Lockdown: Draconian or Practical?

Italy's Coronavirus Lockdown: Draconian or Practical?Italy's Coronavirus Lockdown: Draconian or Practical?
Tweets about this

GNOpinion

GNOpinion Italy’s #coronavirus lockdown tests the limits of democracy "Restrictions on 60 million people are the most draco… https://t.co/vgxFVMPYKh 18 minutes ago

jose652524

jose652524 Italy’s Draconian Lockdown Shows Why Mass Quarantines Won’t Work in the West ROME—A couple of hours before Italian… https://t.co/AhjszktkHe 2 hours ago

MVentouratou

Marianna Ventouratou RT @laraparpan: 🧐 #China imposes #lockdown on 3.5% of its 1.4 bln population on Jan 23: move described as “draconian”, “human rights violat… 5 hours ago

Fidelit49724561

DerBrat Italy’s Draconian Lockdown Shows Why Mass Quarantines Won’t Work in the West https://t.co/f0jEzRFpX8 via… https://t.co/DOd7bCi7Dd 5 hours ago

SCherry1130

sweety_cherry1130 RT @ANCALERTS: As the situation worsens in Italy, draconian measures are being implemented. Here's how Filipinos living and working in Mila… 6 hours ago

ANCALERTS

ABS-CBN News Channel As the situation worsens in Italy, draconian measures are being implemented. Here's how Filipinos living and workin… https://t.co/pmKvLBc1h1 6 hours ago

Mango55Mango

Amy It sounded draconian but allowed for plenty of wiggle room. https://t.co/HtdNZpM2pF 7 hours ago

sofokleous10

sofokleous10 As Italy has extended its already draconian coronavirus quarantine measures, which include a ban on public gatherin… https://t.co/p8fVwr2wkY 8 hours ago

