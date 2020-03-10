Global  

Appeals Court: DOJ Must Provide Mueller Grand Jury Documents To Congress

Appeals Court: DOJ Must Provide Mueller Grand Jury Documents To CongressAn appeals court ruling is a win for Democratic lawmakers.
Appeals court upholds ruling allowing House Dems to obtain secret Mueller probe grand jury materials

The D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals Tuesday upheld a ruling that allows House Democrats to view secret...
FOXNews.com - Published Also reported by •Seattle Times


Court orders DOJ to turn over secret Mueller docs to Congress

In a divided 2-1 ruling, an appeals court ruled the Justice Department must disclose redacted grand...
CBS News - Published


