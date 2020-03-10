Coronavirus fear prompt 156 Georgian citizens on special flight to leave Italy

Global  

Two Georgian Airways planes have recently landed at Tbilisi International Airport, carrying out a special Rome-Tbilisi flight to bring 156 Georgian citizens home amid coronavirus fears.
Two Georgian Airways planes have recently landed at Tbilisi International Airport, carrying out a special Rome-Tbilisi flight to bring 156 Georgian citizens home amid coronavirus fears.

Footage from Tuesday (March 10) shows passengers exiting the plane and a number of airport staff wearing masks.

The Deputy Foreign Minister said appropriate security measures have been observed.

According to local media.

They will undergo a check-up in Georgia and will be quarantined for 14 days.




