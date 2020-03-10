Global  

Ravens Guard Marshal Yanda to Retire Yanda has played all of his 13 seasons with the Baltimore Ravens.

Last season, the eight-time Pro Bowler helped the Ravens set the NFL record for team rushing yards in a single season (3,296) and points scored (531).

He's also secured four division titles, seven All-Pros and a Super Bowl.

He is the second-best offensive lineman in NFL history, following Hall of Fame left tackle Jonathan Ogden.

49ers coach Kyle Shanahan, via ESPN Steelers coach Mike Tomlin, via ESPN Bengals defensive tackle Geno Atkins, via ESPN According to ESPN, Yanda will announce his retirement at 11 a.m.

ET Wednesday, March 11.

He will be accompanied by Ravens GM Eric DeCosta, vice president Ozzie Newsome and head coach John Harbaugh.
Ravens’ Marshal Yanda to retire after 13 years, 8 Pro Bowls

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — Ravens guard Marshal Yanda is retiring after 13 seasons in which he was...
Seattle Times - Published Also reported by •FOX SportsPro Football TalkUSATODAY.comCBS Sports


Source: Ravens guard Yanda decides to retire

Ravens guard Marshal Yanda will announce his retirement this week, a source told ESPN.
ESPN - Published Also reported by •Pro Football TalkUSATODAY.com



Ravens Guard Marshal Yanda Is Retiring [Video]Ravens Guard Marshal Yanda Is Retiring

Ravens Offensive Lineman Marshal Yanda announces retirement.

Credit: WJZ Baltimore     Duration: 00:32Published

Ravens Guard Marshal Yanda Enjoying Time At Pro Bowl As Questions Facing Retirement Loom [Video]Ravens Guard Marshal Yanda Enjoying Time At Pro Bowl As Questions Facing Retirement Loom

There's a chance the Pro Bowl could be the last career game for Ravens offensive lineman Marshal Yanda.

Credit: WJZ Baltimore     Duration: 02:31Published

