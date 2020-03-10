Ravens Guard Marshal Yanda to Retire

Yanda has played all of his 13 seasons with the Baltimore Ravens.

Last season, the eight-time Pro Bowler helped the Ravens set the NFL record for team rushing yards in a single season (3,296) and points scored (531).

He's also secured four division titles, seven All-Pros and a Super Bowl.

He is the second-best offensive lineman in NFL history, following Hall of Fame left tackle Jonathan Ogden.

49ers coach Kyle Shanahan, via ESPN Steelers coach Mike Tomlin, via ESPN Bengals defensive tackle Geno Atkins, via ESPN According to ESPN, Yanda will announce his retirement at 11 a.m.

ET Wednesday, March 11.

He will be accompanied by Ravens GM Eric DeCosta, vice president Ozzie Newsome and head coach John Harbaugh.