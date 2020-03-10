Ravens Guard Marshal Yanda to Retire
Ravens Guard
Marshal Yanda to Retire Yanda has played all of his 13 seasons
with the Baltimore Ravens.
Last season, the eight-time Pro Bowler helped the
Ravens set the NFL record for team rushing yards in
a single season (3,296) and points scored (531).
He's also secured four division titles,
seven All-Pros and a Super Bowl.
He is the second-best offensive
lineman in NFL history,
following Hall of Fame left
tackle Jonathan Ogden.
49ers coach Kyle Shanahan, via ESPN Steelers coach Mike Tomlin, via ESPN Bengals defensive tackle Geno Atkins, via ESPN According to ESPN, Yanda will
announce his retirement at 11 a.m.
ET
Wednesday, March 11.
He will be accompanied by Ravens GM
Eric DeCosta, vice president Ozzie Newsome
and head coach John Harbaugh.