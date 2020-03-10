Global  

Stock Markets Rally Following Monday's Dive The S&P 500 bounced back more than three percent after its worst day since 2008.

Markets around the world also experienced a rebound.

The rebounds follow the news of an economic stimulus plan for workers affected by the coronavirus, proposed by the Trump Administration.

Trump indicated the plan includes a "very substantial" payroll tax cut, as well as assistance for hourly wage workers.

Steve Sosnick, via 'The New York Times' While positive, the rebounds didn't make up for Monday's losses.

Investors and traders reportedly remain nervous, describing the market as fragile.
