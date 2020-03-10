Attorney: Family Of Coronavirus Patient Was Not Told To Quarantine

Louis-area woman who reported symptoms for COVID-19 broke quarantine and attended a father-daughter school dance, officials said.



Recent related videos from verified sources Family of coronavirus patient breaks quarantine The father of a woman who has a presumptive-positive case of coronavirus took one of his daughters to a school function on Saturday night. Credit: 41 Action News Duration: 00:52Published 2 days ago Student at Florida Military Academy Quarantined for Coronavirus After Mike Pence Visit Student at Florida Military Academy Quarantined for Coronavirus After Mike Pence Visit The Vice President was at Sarasota Military Academy and shook hands with dozens of cadets. Due to his mother.. Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 01:11Published 1 week ago