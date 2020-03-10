CPS: No Plans To Close Schools For Now, Despite Coronavirus Concerns

With a CPS worker testing positive for the coronavirus, the Chicago Public School District said, for now, there are no plans to cancel classes and that cleaning efforts throughout city schools are underway.



Tweets about this Emma Hill RT @Feeding_Britain: We are calling on the Prime Minister to set out plans for the continuation of free school meals for children who need… 5 minutes ago Seattle Times Education Lab RT @waOSPI: Who decides when schools close? Can my school take learning online? Will closures affect my summer vacation plans? See our new… 9 minutes ago classsevsev @gavreilly Likely they are holding off except in specific school cases to get as near to easter. Working parents ha… https://t.co/cB2I9rWXru 19 minutes ago Nick @MattHancock Why are you keeping secret the plan to close all schools 2 weeks before Easter holidays? Tell people… https://t.co/XjcWw3J7o0 24 minutes ago Austin Bogues RT @saragregory: There's a *rumor* that Chesapeake plans to close schools for two weeks. At this time, they have *no* such plans, a spokesw… 25 minutes ago Christina W. RT @erikashych: Schools in #CamdenCounty are closing this week/next week to give teachers time to make remote learning lesson plans in case… 27 minutes ago Sara Gregory There's a *rumor* that Chesapeake plans to close schools for two weeks. At this time, they have *no* such plans, a spokeswoman tells me. 28 minutes ago Erika Shych Schools in #CamdenCounty are closing this week/next week to give teachers time to make remote learning lesson plans… https://t.co/kQdxHI9oON 29 minutes ago