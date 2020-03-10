Global  

Occidental Could Just Be the First Oil Company to Cut Dividend

Occidental Could Just Be the First Oil Company to Cut Dividend

Days after the debt-laden Occidental Petroleum saw its stock fall 50% on tanking oil prices, the company cut its dividend payment.

Here are some other oil suspects who could do the same.
Occidental Slashes Payout for First Time in 30 Years on Rout

Occidental Petroleum Corp. cut its dividend for the first time in 30 years as the oil explorer...
