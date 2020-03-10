A 69-year-old man from Bergen County died from COVID-19 on Tuesday morning at Hackensack University Medical Center.
Alissa Frick RT @FOX29philly: #BREAKING: New Jersey officials have announced the state's first novel coronavirus-related death in the state, as cases of… 2 hours ago
Sam Pye CBSN: New Jersey Officials Announce First #Coronavirus Death In State https://t.co/qwxJC14F1U #BergenCounty… https://t.co/ZSk2xLPTn6 2 hours ago
Matt Higgins #BREAKING: New Jersey officials announce first #coronavirus death in state https://t.co/9q1B1HeA2t 2 hours ago
WJZ | CBS Baltimore #BREAKING: New Jersey officials announce the first coronavirus death in the state, a 69-year-old man from Bergen Co… https://t.co/SaNOFNmZeB 2 hours ago
FOX 29 #BREAKING: New Jersey officials have announced the state's first novel coronavirus-related death in the state, as c… https://t.co/8EfmITxWGq 2 hours ago
Grizzly Joe 🇺🇸🇮🇱#CPAC2020 New Jersey Officials Announce First Coronavirus Death In State – CBS Philly https://t.co/WEDBcSiss3 2 hours ago
The Tornado News New Jersey Acting Governor Sheila Oliver announces two cases of #Coronavirus in the Garden State. https://t.co/m1dIC8hFwx 4 days ago
NJTV News Officials announce first two presumed cases of coronavirus in New Jersey. @FlanaganNJTV reports.… https://t.co/bICizFRXtE 4 days ago
Recognizing that New Rochelle has been particularly hard hit and problematic in terms of the spread of the virus, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Tuesday that officials are implementing a one mile radius..
Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 30:17Published 56 minutes ago
New Jersey reports first coronavirus-related death in Tri-State. Patient is man in his 60s from Bergen County.
Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 16:22Published 1 hour ago