Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > New Jersey Officials Announce First Coronavirus Death In State

New Jersey Officials Announce First Coronavirus Death In State

Video Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Duration: 44:37s - Published < > Embed
New Jersey Officials Announce First Coronavirus Death In State

New Jersey Officials Announce First Coronavirus Death In State

A 69-year-old man from Bergen County died from COVID-19 on Tuesday morning at Hackensack University Medical Center.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

New Jersey reports first coronavirus-related death

A 69-year-old male from New Jersey has died in the state's first coronavirus-related death, the...
Reuters India - Published

Coronavirus Updates: New Jersey Reports Its 1st Case and California Declares an Emergency

Along with its first death, California recorded 54 cases, the most in the U.S. Now, the state faces a...
NYTimes.com - Published Also reported by •CBS 2Reuters



You Might Like


Tweets about this

AlissaFox29

Alissa Frick RT @FOX29philly: #BREAKING: New Jersey officials have announced the state's first novel coronavirus-related death in the state, as cases of… 2 hours ago

freddie1999

Sam Pye CBSN: New Jersey Officials Announce First #Coronavirus Death In State https://t.co/qwxJC14F1U #BergenCounty… https://t.co/ZSk2xLPTn6 2 hours ago

MattHiggins80

Matt Higgins #BREAKING: New Jersey officials announce first #coronavirus death in state https://t.co/9q1B1HeA2t 2 hours ago

wjz

WJZ | CBS Baltimore #BREAKING: New Jersey officials announce the first coronavirus death in the state, a 69-year-old man from Bergen Co… https://t.co/SaNOFNmZeB 2 hours ago

FOX29philly

FOX 29 #BREAKING: New Jersey officials have announced the state's first novel coronavirus-related death in the state, as c… https://t.co/8EfmITxWGq 2 hours ago

GrizzlyJoeShow

Grizzly Joe 🇺🇸🇮🇱#CPAC2020 New Jersey Officials Announce First Coronavirus Death In State – CBS Philly https://t.co/WEDBcSiss3 2 hours ago

TheTornadoNews

The Tornado News New Jersey Acting Governor Sheila Oliver announces two cases of #Coronavirus in the Garden State. https://t.co/m1dIC8hFwx 4 days ago

NJTVNews

NJTV News Officials announce first two presumed cases of coronavirus in New Jersey. @FlanaganNJTV reports.… https://t.co/bICizFRXtE 4 days ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Cuomo Announces 1-Mile 'Containment Area' In New Rochelle, Closes Large Gathering Places There For 2 Weeks [Video]Cuomo Announces 1-Mile 'Containment Area' In New Rochelle, Closes Large Gathering Places There For 2 Weeks

Recognizing that New Rochelle has been particularly hard hit and problematic in terms of the spread of the virus, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Tuesday that officials are implementing a one mile radius..

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 30:17Published

New Jersey Reports 1st Coronavirus Death In Tri-State [Video]New Jersey Reports 1st Coronavirus Death In Tri-State

New Jersey reports first coronavirus-related death in Tri-State. Patient is man in his 60s from Bergen County.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 16:22Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.