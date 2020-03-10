Global  

Putin considering law change to keep power

Russia&apos;s ruling party says it would back an amendment to the constitution that would allow Vladimir Putin to stay on as president until at least 2036, if he decided to pursue such a motion.

Adam Reed reports.
