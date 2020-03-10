Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Donald Trump > Trump feeling 'very good' doesn't plan to take coronavirus test

Trump feeling 'very good' doesn't plan to take coronavirus test

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:42s - Published < > Embed
Trump feeling 'very good' doesn't plan to take coronavirus test

Trump feeling 'very good' doesn't plan to take coronavirus test

Providing an update on the coronavirus following a meeting with Republican lawmakers, U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday said he has not been tested for the coronavirus, saying he has no symptoms of the disease and was examined by the White House's physician.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Trump feeling 'very good' doesn't plan to take coronavirus test

"I don't think it's a big deal.

I would do it.

I don't feel that any reason...I feel extremely good.

I feel very good," Trump told reporters at the U.S. Capitol following his meeting with Senate Republicans on the coronavirus response.



Recent related news from verified sources

Trump: US coping 'very well' with coronavirus

President Donald Trump insists the U.S. is "doing very well," as the nation copes with the spreading...
USATODAY.com - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

One_News_Page

One News Page Trump feeling 'very good' doesn't plan to take coronavirus test https://t.co/BshkNYVnLM U.S. President Donald Tru… https://t.co/TcSfrGZ9zl 1 hour ago

AmiStarRose36

Amie @politico Trump is not doing a very good job. I'm having a feeling that there will be a very good reason for his im… https://t.co/jKe7jmMikM 2 hours ago

DanielemoroMoro

Daniele Moro @vali_nasr @RanaForoohar @EdwardGLuce My feeling is that a very lucky President (Mr Trump) has now to deal with an… https://t.co/MkTxW3B5RJ 1 day ago

DonaldRMackay

Donald Mackay @CharlesPPierce Good of you to say but I think that feeling is very, very widespread and will, hopefully, also infl… https://t.co/F7aUFfRbR3 1 day ago

jwfathereeDC

James Fatheree @Scout_Finch And Trump wanted Carson to be more out front. Okay then. Feeling better. Very assuring. Things firmly… https://t.co/8RP0f63dcz 2 days ago

JamesMc25203943

James Mcmahan @Jennyjen867 I'm just sitting here in Georgia behind president Trump's border blockade and feeling very good and ve… https://t.co/7IZv5DfqRx 2 days ago

mikeshaw1963

Mike Shaw I have a very good feeling that Trump loses election (if still in office). I have a very bad feeling that elections… https://t.co/2K7OWVs5Ep 3 days ago

Lazarus1957

Will I was very sad too. I’m feeling strong again so I’m on a comeback kick. They still want my left kidney though. My b… https://t.co/PKcQWlQByS 4 days ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Democrats slam Trump for shortfall in coronavirus testing [Video]Democrats slam Trump for shortfall in coronavirus testing

U.S. Democratic Senator Chris Murphy on Sunday described the Trump administration's failure ramp up capacity to test for coronavirus cases as "unforgivable." This report produced by Zachary Goelman.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:24Published

Trump claims 'detrimental' Obama-era rule slowed coronavirus testing [Video]Trump claims 'detrimental' Obama-era rule slowed coronavirus testing

U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday said that a rule created under the Obama administration giving the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) jurisdiction over disease testing impaired the..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:37Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.