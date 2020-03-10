Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > New Apple Watch Features Leak

New Apple Watch Features Leak

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 00:27s - Published < > Embed
New Apple Watch Features LeakNew Apple Watch Features Leak
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

iOS 14 code reveals new Apple Watch features, including blood oxygen detection

Also, expect a feature called SchoolTime for managing the Watch for kids.
Ars Technica - Published

Blood oxygen detection and upgraded ECG features for Apple Watch in development

Apple is developing at least two new features focused on health that will expand Apple Watch...
9to5Mac - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

AppleMpower

M RT @verge: Apple watchOS 7 features leak: sleep tracking, watchface sharing, and more https://t.co/jaMQ7WxoK0 https://t.co/vQVfOX0qdH 5 hours ago

autoworldmag

Auto World Mag RT @IBTimesIN_Tech: Apple Watch Series 6 features tipped in a detailed leak #AppleWatch #Apple Read: https://t.co/yEMk1PcnWC 6 hours ago

IBTimesIN_Tech

IBTimes India Technology Apple Watch Series 6 features tipped in a detailed leak #AppleWatch #Apple Read: https://t.co/yEMk1PcnWC 11 hours ago

daninovac

Dan Novac RT @verge: Apple watchOS 7 features leak: sleep tracking, watchface sharing, and more https://t.co/O75HbEatbs https://t.co/vzMXcsMEBJ 13 hours ago

JahangeerDM

Jahangeer 💻☕️ Digital Marketer Apple watchOS 7 features leak: sleep tracking, watchface sharing, and more https://t.co/kCA2U4zIKx https://t.co/tPAo5954At 14 hours ago

Chris_Gk89

Chris Gkalfas #RT @verge: Apple watchOS 7 features leak: sleep tracking, watchface sharing, and more https://t.co/pqaFWTuByZ https://t.co/x0qma1tQS2 14 hours ago

66Fanto

Fanto66 RT @TheApplePost: In case you missed it: Leak reveals upcoming watchOS 7/Apple Watch Series 6 features. https://t.co/4rckye0Up7 14 hours ago

Angloha_

Kevin KOFFI "9to5Mac Daily: March 09, 2020 – iOS 14 leak reveals Apple Watch features and more" https://t.co/NSRwl44by8 #AnglohaTech #Anglohasys 15 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Health Headlines - 2-26-20 [Video]Health Headlines - 2-26-20

In today's health headlines we talk about how President Trump is having VP Pence lead the effort on efforts to keep Coronavirus out of the United States. Apple Watch could study stroke risk in a new..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:00Published

MKE Black: New mobile app spotlights black-owned businesses [Video]MKE Black: New mobile app spotlights black-owned businesses

A local non-profit has launched a new mobile app to spotlight black owned businesses in Milwaukee. "MKE Black" features 250 businesses in the city all in one place.

Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4     Duration: 01:38Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.