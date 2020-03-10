Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Coronavirus In Minnesota: MDH Confirms 3rd Presumptive Case Of COVID-19, Patient In Critical Condition

Coronavirus In Minnesota: MDH Confirms 3rd Presumptive Case Of COVID-19, Patient In Critical Condition

Video Credit: CBS Dallas Digital - Duration: 00:37s - Published < > Embed
Coronavirus In Minnesota: MDH Confirms 3rd Presumptive Case Of COVID-19, Patient In Critical Condition

Coronavirus In Minnesota: MDH Confirms 3rd Presumptive Case Of COVID-19, Patient In Critical Condition

A third person in Minnesota has tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19) and is in critical condition, state health officials announced Tuesday.

Katie Johnston reports.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Woman with presumed case of COVID-19 in critical condition in B.C.

A woman in her 80s with a presumptive case of the novel coronavirus is in critical condition at a...
CP24 - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

pinaabo06

cindy sagataw RT @WCCO: COVID-19: MDH confirms 3rd presumptive case in the state, says the patient is in their 30s and is in critical condition. | READ M… 11 minutes ago

KarriAnnPikula

Karri Ann Anderson RT @WCCO: BREAKING: MDH confirms the third presumptive case of coronavirus (COVID-19) in Minnesota. | https://t.co/zShQnERoEj 30 minutes ago

RealityTC

RealityTC® 💦🖐🏼🚫 🦠 30yo in Anoka-exposed to international travelers. | Coronavirus In Minnesota: MDH Confirms 3rd Presumptive Case Of… https://t.co/PoQ7PPhCRg 52 minutes ago

WCCO

WCCO - CBS Minnesota COVID-19: MDH confirms 3rd presumptive case in the state, says the patient is in their 30s and is in critical condi… https://t.co/ZjV93gVDuM 1 hour ago

JackShelstad

Jack shelstad RT @CBS3Duluth: BREAKING: A third person in Minnesota has tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19) and is in critical condition, state he… 1 hour ago

CBS3Duluth

CBS 3 Duluth BREAKING: A third person in Minnesota has tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19) and is in critical condition,… https://t.co/TVo3MjtvbS 1 hour ago

WCCO

WCCO - CBS Minnesota BREAKING: MDH confirms the third presumptive case of coronavirus (COVID-19) in Minnesota. | https://t.co/zShQnERoEj 1 hour ago

VinaBajelan

Vina Bajelan Coronavirus in Minnesota: MDH Confirms Second Presumptive Case Of COVID-19 https://t.co/gXh3xvNccF 2 days ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Long Beach Officials Report 3 Presumptive Cases Of Coronavirus [Video]Long Beach Officials Report 3 Presumptive Cases Of Coronavirus

One patient was hospitalized at Long Beach Medical Center and is currently in stable condition while the other two were isolated at home, according to the Long Beach Department of Health and Human..

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 02:05Published

Coronavirus Patient In Critical Condition At University Of Pennsylvania Hospital [Video]Coronavirus Patient In Critical Condition At University Of Pennsylvania Hospital

Alecia Reid reports.

Credit: CBS 3 Philly     Duration: 01:47Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.