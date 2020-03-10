Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > State Of MA Announces 92 Residents Have Tested Positive For Coronavirus

State Of MA Announces 92 Residents Have Tested Positive For Coronavirus

Video Credit: WBZ CBS Boston - Duration: 01:53s - Published < > Embed
State Of MA Announces 92 Residents Have Tested Positive For Coronavirus

State Of MA Announces 92 Residents Have Tested Positive For Coronavirus

Tuesday the state announced 51 new presumptive positive tests for COVID-19, bringing the total to 92.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Biogen's coronavirus cases rise, implicating another Boston health care event

Approximately 26 employees at Biogen, 23 of whom live in-state, have now tested positive for the...
bizjournals - Published

Inslee announces restrictions on visitors at nursing homes and other care facilities as state tries to slow coronavirus

OLYMPIA — Gov. Jay Inslee on Tuesday morning declared new restrictions on people visiting long-term...
Seattle Times - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Two new cases of novel coronavirus reported in Denver, city says [Video]Two new cases of novel coronavirus reported in Denver, city says

Denver health officials on Friday said two city residents who recently returned from out-of-state travel have tested positive for the novel coronavirus — the first cases involving Denver residents..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 03:18Published

State Of Emergency Declared Amid 3 Coronavirus Cases [Video]State Of Emergency Declared Amid 3 Coronavirus Cases

Health officials confirmed the first three positive cases of coronavirus in Maryland on Thursday night. According to officials, those patients are Montgomery County residents -- a married couple in..

Credit: WJZ Baltimore     Duration: 02:14Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.