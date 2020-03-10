House panel can view unredacted Mueller report: court

A group of U.S. lawmakers could finally be able to see redacted sections of the Mueller report.

That's if the U.S. Justice Department doesn't appeal that ruling to the U.S. Supreme Court.

A U.S. appeals court on Tuesday upheld a ruling that granted the Democratic-led House Judiciary Committee access to formerly redacted grand jury material from former special counsel Robert Mueller's report on Russian interference in the 2016 election.

Republican critics have said the subpoena issued last year for the unredacted material was an attempt to build an impeachment case for the removal of President Donald Trump from office.

The Justice Department did not immediately comment on the 2-1 decision from a three-judge panel, and it could ask the same court to reconsider Tuesday's decision or appeal the ruling to the U.S. Supreme Court.