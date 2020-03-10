Global  

Lawmaker: Bill Requiring Paid Sick Days Could Limit Spread Of Coronavirus

Employers should be required to give employees paid sick leave in order to help limit the spread of the coronavirus, a state senator in Kentucky says.

Katie Johnston reports.
