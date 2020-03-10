Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Santa Clara County Health Officials Give Coronavirus Report To Supervisors

Santa Clara County Health Officials Give Coronavirus Report To Supervisors

Video Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Duration: 02:00s - Published < > Embed
Santa Clara County Health Officials Give Coronavirus Report To Supervisors

Santa Clara County Health Officials Give Coronavirus Report To Supervisors

Jackie Ward reports on latest guidelines provided by the Santa Clara County Health Department on the coronavirus (3-10-2020)
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Santa Clara County bans 'mass gatherings' of 1,000 or more, including Sharks and Earthquakes games

Six days after Santa Clara County requested that large gatherings such as sports events be canceled...
bizjournals - Published Also reported by •MacRumours.comUSATODAY.com


WWDC cancellation seems inevitable as Santa Clara County bans mass gatherings

The spread of the coronavirus within the US has made WWDC cancellation seem increasingly likely. That...
9to5Mac - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Coronavirus Update: 2 Long Island School Bus Drivers Test Positive For Disease [Video]Coronavirus Update: 2 Long Island School Bus Drivers Test Positive For Disease

On Long Island, two school bus drivers in Nassau County have tested positive for coronavirus. Disease investigators are contacting the parents for 80 children who were on those bus routes. CBS2's..

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 00:40Published

City of Tampa addresses coronavirus concerns, how it can affect elderly [Video]City of Tampa addresses coronavirus concerns, how it can affect elderly

The City of Tampa is implementing new policies when it comes to coronavirus to protect it's elderly residents.

Credit: ABC Action News     Duration: 02:29Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.