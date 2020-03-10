Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > ITV (TV network) > All the gossip from the Tric Awards 2020

All the gossip from the Tric Awards 2020

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 02:30s - Published < > Embed
All the gossip from the Tric Awards 2020

All the gossip from the Tric Awards 2020

Stars from the world of television and radio have been honoured at the annual Tric Awards 2020.

Strictly Come Dancing took home the award for the reality programme of the year, while BBC’s Newsnight received this year’s Special Award.

The daytime event attracted big names from the entertainment industry, with Susanna Reid, Charlotte Hawkins and Piers Morgan representing Good Morning Britain.

ITV’s flagship breakfast show was nominated in the daytime programme category, but lost out to This Morning.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Natalie Portman Calls Out the Oscars for Snubbed Women Directors [Video]

Natalie Portman Calls Out the Oscars for Snubbed Women Directors

Natalie Portman Calls Out the Oscars for Snubbed Women Directors The Oscar winning actress embroidered her Dior cape with the names of all the female directors who were overlooked by the Academy this..

Credit: Wibbitz Studio     Duration: 01:22Published
Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.