All the gossip from the Tric Awards 2020

Stars from the world of television and radio have been honoured at the annual Tric Awards 2020.

Strictly Come Dancing took home the award for the reality programme of the year, while BBC’s Newsnight received this year’s Special Award.

The daytime event attracted big names from the entertainment industry, with Susanna Reid, Charlotte Hawkins and Piers Morgan representing Good Morning Britain.

ITV’s flagship breakfast show was nominated in the daytime programme category, but lost out to This Morning.