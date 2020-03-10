Global  

'Peter Rabbit 2' Release Date Moved to August Over Coronavirus Fears | THR News

'Peter Rabbit 2' Release Date Moved to August Over Coronavirus Fears | THR News

'Peter Rabbit 2' Release Date Moved to August Over Coronavirus Fears | THR News

Sony's live-action/CGI family sequel was due to launch at the end of March in Europe.
'Peter Rabbit 2' Release Date Delayed Months Due to Coronavirus

Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway will no longer be released this month. Sony has confirmed to Deadline...
Just Jared - Published Also reported by •BBC NewsIndependent


Coronavirus leads to 'Peter Rabbit 2' postponing release date in latest film to delay

Hollywood continued to shuffle its upcoming releases due to the coronavirus, as Sony Pictures on...
FOXNews.com - Published


Peter Rabbit 2 release delayed due to coronavirus [Video]Peter Rabbit 2 release delayed due to coronavirus

The release of 'Peter Rabbit 2' has been pushed back to August due to the coronavirus epidemic.

Credit: Bang Media World     Duration: 01:11Published

Alex Trebek's Emotional Cancer Update, 'No Time to Die' Delays Release Date & First Look at Batman's Batmobile | THR News [Video]Alex Trebek's Emotional Cancer Update, 'No Time to Die' Delays Release Date & First Look at Batman's Batmobile | THR News

'No Time to Die' becomes the first film to delay its release over the Coronavirus outbreak, 'Jeopardy!' host Alex Trebek shares an emotional update about his cancer diagnosis and a brand new look at..

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter     Duration: 03:33Published

