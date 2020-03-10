DeKalb student

Are remembering him.

Friends of mitchell stockwell couldn't believe what they were hearingnat: we assumed it would be a different mitch.

Just totally out of nowhere.

Like i mean we were just talking to him.dekalb high school seniors chance sisk and river spencer are friends of the stockwell family and had known mitchell since he was young.gone early and it's really sad especially when it is somebody close like that, especially for me.

I grew up with mitch.the crash happened around 7 pm saturday night on county road 59.dekalb county sheriff's deputies say the subaru legacy was heading northbound when the car began to veer off the road.deputies say the driver overcorrected causing the car to drive off the left side of the road where it struck a sign and rolled over.we were looking at stories and some friends said one of their friends had passed away and we didn't know who.stockwell the front seat passenger -- was pronounced dead at the scene.those who knew stockwell have gone out in the community to remember him.the balloons were let off by a really close friend of his.

And actually right now down at the rec site there is a balloon tied to a marker left for anyone to go who knew mitch well to sign it.

There are so roses left there too.

Dekalb central schools students were asked to wear blue today in stockwell's memory.i wore blue today in support of mitch.

Because i care about him.students at dekalb high school will also have to opportunity pay their respects to stockwell throughout the weekhis locker is open all week for students to come and leave messages like notes to the family to show love for mitch.

He was a really good kid.in butler, jeremy masukevich, fox 55 news the 16-year-old driver of the vehicle was taken to the hospital with a collapsed lung and shoulder injurya 15-year-old girl sitting in the backseat was taken to the hospital with scratches on her head.the crash remains under investigation by the dekalb county