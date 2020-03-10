Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > West Chester University Moves To Remote Learning For Remainder Of Spring Semester Due To Coronavirus Concerns

West Chester University Moves To Remote Learning For Remainder Of Spring Semester Due To Coronavirus Concerns

Video Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Duration: 00:54s - Published < > Embed
West Chester University Moves To Remote Learning For Remainder Of Spring Semester Due To Coronavirus Concerns

West Chester University Moves To Remote Learning For Remainder Of Spring Semester Due To Coronavirus Concerns

West Chester University announced Tuesday that it has decided to move to remote learning for the rest of the spring semester due to coronavirus concerns.

Katie Johnston reports.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

labsmanfromPA

Day Dreamer RT @CBSPhilly: JUST IN: West Chester University announced Tuesday that it has decided to move to remote learning for the rest of the spring… 2 minutes ago

PeteDLN

Pete DiGiovanni RT @ReadingEagle: West Chester University moves to remote learning due to coronavirus https://t.co/yY1NuuYkAg via @wcdailylocal #PANews #Ch… 9 minutes ago

ReadingEagle

The Reading Eagle West Chester University moves to remote learning due to coronavirus https://t.co/yY1NuuYkAg via @wcdailylocal… https://t.co/9Y3J2xfnYU 9 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Harvard University Moving Classes Online Amid Coronavirus Concerns [Video]Harvard University Moving Classes Online Amid Coronavirus Concerns

Harvard students are being told not to return from spring break over coronavirus fears.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 00:28Published

Local Universities Have Contingency Plans For Coronavirus Outbreak [Video]Local Universities Have Contingency Plans For Coronavirus Outbreak

The University of Pittsburgh and Carnegie Mellon University have plans in place should the schools need to transition to remote learning.

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 01:10Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.