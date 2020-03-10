West Chester University Moves To Remote Learning For Remainder Of Spring Semester Due To Coronavirus Concerns 2 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Duration: 00:54s - Published West Chester University Moves To Remote Learning For Remainder Of Spring Semester Due To Coronavirus Concerns West Chester University announced Tuesday that it has decided to move to remote learning for the rest of the spring semester due to coronavirus concerns. Katie Johnston reports.

