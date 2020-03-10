Global  

Remembering Former CBS 11 News Colleague Allen Manning

Video Credit: CBS 11 Dallas - Duration: 00:54s - Published < > Embed
Two DFW area newsrooms are grieving Tuesday.

Former CBS 11 News Assignments Editor and current WFAA Managing Editor Allen Manning passed away.
