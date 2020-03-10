Global  

Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt Opens Up About Writing Her Book, "The Gift of Forgiveness"

Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt Opens Up About Writing Her Book, 'The Gift of Forgiveness'

Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt Opens Up About Writing Her Book, "The Gift of Forgiveness"

Written with grace, empathy and understanding and based on more than twenty in-depth interviews, as well as personal reflections from Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt herself, "The Gift of Forgiveness" is a moving book about one of the most difficult practices in life--forgiveness.

Her book is a perfect blend of personal insights, powerful quotation and hard-won wisdom for those seeking a way to live with greater acceptance, grace and peace.

BUILD is a live interview series like no other—a chance for fans to sit inches away from some of today’s biggest names in entertainment, tech, fashion and business as they share the stories behind their projects and passions.

Every conversation yields insights, inspiration and plenty of surprises as moderators and audience members ask questions.

It all happens several times a day live and live-streamed on BUILDseries.com.Follow us:TWITTER: https://www.twitter.com/BUILDseriesNYCFACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/BUILDseriesNYCINSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/BUILDseriesNYC#BUILDseries#Interview
