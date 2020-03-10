Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt Opens Up About Writing Her Book, "The Gift of Forgiveness"

Written with grace, empathy and understanding and based on more than twenty in-depth interviews, as well as personal reflections from Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt herself, "The Gift of Forgiveness" is a moving book about one of the most difficult practices in life--forgiveness.

Her book is a perfect blend of personal insights, powerful quotation and hard-won wisdom for those seeking a way to live with greater acceptance, grace and peace.

