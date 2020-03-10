Global  

Tito's Vodka can be used in hand sanitizer?

Video Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego - Duration: 00:41s - Published < > Embed
Tito's Vodka can be used in hand sanitizer?Tito's Vodka can be used in hand sanitizer?
0
Recent related news from verified sources

Tito's tells customers don't use their vodka for hand sanitizer

Some people are attempting to counter the spread of coronavirus by making their own hand sanitizer...
CTV News - Published Also reported by •NPRPRWeek


Tito's Vodka would like to remind you that it *isn't* a replacement for hand sanitizer

Tito's Vodka would like to remind the general public that you can't douse your hands in vodka in...
Mashable - Published Also reported by •USATODAY.comGothamist



Tweets about this

JKarsas

John karsas RT @QuickTake: Tito's (@TitosVodka) is explaining to people why its vodka cannot be used as a replacement for hand sanitizer https://t.co/Z… 14 minutes ago

Kambearoz_rocky

Rocky619#DigitalSoldier🇺🇸 LEAVE. THE. VODKA. ALONE. Tito's Vodka can be used in hand sanitizer? - https://t.co/SF23brxkIn 49 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Trending: Tito's Vodka Responds To People Who 'Made' Hand Sanitizer From Their Vodka [Video]Trending: Tito's Vodka Responds To People Who 'Made' Hand Sanitizer From Their Vodka

Tito's Vodka tweeted back at users who claim they've made their own hand sanitizer from the company's vodka.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 00:37Published

No, You Can't Use Texas-Based Tito's Vodka For Homemade Hand Sanitizer [Video]No, You Can't Use Texas-Based Tito's Vodka For Homemade Hand Sanitizer

As stores begin selling out of hand sanitizer and other cleaning products amid concerns of coronavirus, people appear to be looking for different ways to keep themselves clean and safe. Katie Johnston..

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 00:35Published

