New Jersey Officials Announce First Death Related To Coronavirus LIVE, HOWARD MONROE FOR CBS-3"EYEWITNESS NEWS".THANKS VERY MUCH.TODAY OFFICIALS ANNOUNCEDFIRST NEW JERSEY DEATH RELATEDTO THE CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK.IT COMES AS NUMBER OFPRESUMPTIVE POSITIVE CASESINCREASE THROUGHOUT THATSTATE."EYEWITNESS NEWS" REPORTERCLEVE BRYAN IS LIVE INBURLINGTON COUNTY NOW WITH NEWDEVELOPMENTS FOR US, CLEVE.REPORTER: AMONG NEW CASESTOO HERE IN BURLINGTON COUNTYAND AS YOU MENTIONED FIRSTDEATHS RELATE TODD COVID 19.GIVING THEIR DAILY COVID 19UPDATE, NEW JERSEY HEALTHOFFICIALS ANNOUNCED FOUR NEWCASES TUESDAY BRINGING THESTATES TOTAL TO 15 PRESUMPTIVEPOSITIVE CASES.HOWEVER, WE ARE SAD TOREPORT THAT ONE OF THESE NEWLYREPORTED PATIENTS HAS PASS ADDWAY.REPORTER: FIRST PERSON INNEW JERSEY TO LOSE THEIR LIFETO COVID 19 IS A MAN IN HIS60'S FROM BERGEN COUNTY WHOFREQUENTLY TRAVELED TO NEWYORK CITY AND HAD SEVERALCHRONIC HEALTH PROBLEMS.WHILE AT FIRST DEATH IS ANALARMING MILESTONE FOR THEGARDEN STATE HEALTH OFFICIALSSAY THEY ARE FOCUSING ONPREVENTING COMMUNITY SPREAD OFTHE CORONAVIRUS THAT MEANSPERSON TO PERSON TRANSMISSIONWITHOUT A LINC TO OTHER KNOWNCASES.WHEN WE START SEEINGCOMMUNITY SPREAD THERE IS NODOUBT WE WILL BE EXERCISINGMORE VIGILANCE IN OURRECOMMENDATIONS OF CLOSURES,TRAVEL, MASS TRANSIT, BUT INNEW JERSEY WE'RE NOT THEREJUST YET.REPORTER: VIRUS FINALLYSHOWING UP IN GREATER NUMBERSIN SOUTH JERSEY.AMONG NEW CASES A COUPLE INTHEIR 60'S FROM BURLINGTONCOUNTY.OFFICIALS SAY MARCH FORWARD,COUPLE FROM RIVERTON ALERTED ALOCALLY MERGECY ROOM THEY WERESICK, TRAVELED TO ITALY.THEY RECEIVED CARE AWAY FROMOTHER PATIENTS AND THEY WERESENT HOME WITH MILD SYMPTOMS.THEY ARE AT HOME INISOLATION, THEY ARE BEINGMONITORED BY OUR STAFF HERE ATTHE HEALTH DEPARTMENT.THEY WILL BE QUESTIONED ABOUTTHE SYMPTOMS IN THE ENSUINGDAYS.JUST MOMENTS AGO DOCTORHERB CONWAY WHO YOU HEARD FROMCORRECTED WHEN THE COUPLESHOWED UP AT THE EMERGENCYROOM ON MARCH 8TH.THEY WANT TO ENCOURAGE OTHERPEOPLE TO DO WHAT THIS COUPLETO WHICH IS CALL AHEAD, LETYOUR DOCTORS OFFICE, LET AHOSPITAL KNOW THAT YOU BELIEVEYOU MAY HAVE COVID 19, SO THATTHEY CAN THEN RECEIVE YOU ATTHE CURB AND TAKE ALLPRECAUTIONS SO AS TO NOTSPREAD THIS INFECTIOUS, VIRUS.