Indiana University in Bloomington to suspend all in classroom teaching amid COVID-19 outbreak
We have "brand new information" for you this afternoon involving "covid-19" also known as the corona-virus.

We'll take a look at the latest case numbers..

And the impact on airline travel.

But first..

We've just learned "that indiana university" will be teaching classes remotely at "all campuses".

This will start "after spring break" and will last for "2"-weeks.

"spring break" is next week.

"i-u" is also "suspending university-affiliated" international and "out-of-state travel" through april 5th.

"the university" says..

It wants to ensure the safety of its community.

At this time..

"the unviersity" does "not" have an confirmed cases




