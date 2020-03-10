Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > NFL and 2K Reunite to Make Video Games

NFL and 2K Reunite to Make Video Games

Video Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Duration: 01:02s - Published < > Embed
NFL and 2K Reunite to Make Video Games

NFL and 2K Reunite to Make Video Games

NFL and 2K Reunite to Make Video Games On March 10, video game publisher 2K announced a partnership with the NFL to make video games, but the deal comes with a catch.

The new games will be non-simulation experiences.

EA sports, via statement Additional details are not yet known, but the games are expected to launch in 2021.

EA Sports signed a deal with the NFL in 2005, obtaining exclusive rights to the league's license for video games.

According to 'USA Today,' EA Sports claims the NFL's new partnership with 2K won't affect their current arrangement.

EA Sports, via 'USA Today'
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Back in game: NFL announces partnership with 2K Sports

Gamers have long hoped that 2K Sports would return to producing NFL video games. Those wishes will...
Seattle Times - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

This VR motion chair is the real deal [Video]This VR motion chair is the real deal

Experience the virtual world with this motion simulator

Credit: Pop Culture by In the Know     Duration: 01:28Published

HBO is turning ‘The Last of us’ video game into a TV show [Video]HBO is turning ‘The Last of us’ video game into a TV show

One of the best-selling video games of 2013 is coming to your TV screen.

Credit: Zoom.in STUDIO     Duration: 01:08Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.