Coronavirus Update: Coronavirus Death: 1st Tri-State Area Death in N.J., New Rochelle Area Placed In Containment

The first virus-related death in the Tri-State Area has been reported in New Jersey, the same day New York Gov.

Andrew Cuomo announced a containment zone in New Rochelle.

CBS2's Jessica Layton reports.
