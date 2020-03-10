Global  

Billie Eilish Takes Off Shirt In Protest of Body Shaming

Billie Eilish Takes Off Shirt In Protest of Body Shaming The singer, known for wearing baggy clothing, stripped down in a video broadcasted on a big screen at a recent concert in Miami.

The video played in conjunction with a monologue backed by an ambient instrumental track.

Billie Eilish, via spoken word performance Billie Eilish, via spoken word performance The singer has been very vocal about the public’s negative perception of her, having entered the spotlight at a young age.

Eilish took home five Grammys earlier this year, including record and album of the year.
SagittariSloth

Celeste🌺♐︎ RT @FigliaDiLilith: "So while I feel your stares, your disapproval or your sigh of relief, if I lived by them, I’d never be able to move. .… 20 seconds ago

leohimself

ℒℯℴ RT @esquire: The singer, known for her singular style, revealed her body at her show in Miami with an important speech on the double-standa… 3 minutes ago

mackradio

joe mack 🔊🎙🔊 Billie Eilish takes off shirt in concert to protest body shaming https://t.co/aDZTiVLZGG 8 minutes ago

esquire

Esquire The singer, known for her singular style, revealed her body at her show in Miami with an important speech on the do… https://t.co/CBUsEYTxAj 8 minutes ago

