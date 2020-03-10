Billie Eilish Takes Off Shirt In Protest of Body Shaming

Billie Eilish Takes Off Shirt In Protest of Body Shaming The singer, known for wearing baggy clothing, stripped down in a video broadcasted on a big screen at a recent concert in Miami.

The video played in conjunction with a monologue backed by an ambient instrumental track.

Billie Eilish, via spoken word performance Billie Eilish, via spoken word performance The singer has been very vocal about the public’s negative perception of her, having entered the spotlight at a young age.

Eilish took home five Grammys earlier this year, including record and album of the year.