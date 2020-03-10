Here's Why Coachella & Stagecoach May Be Moved to October | Billboard News

Steve RT @ArrDJay: @aritruIys You might want to consider doing the same. I live in the Coachella Valley & I'm immunocompromised. Thousands of peo… 2 hours ago

The Desert Sun There are a lot of rumors swirling about desert events. Here's a guide to what we know. https://t.co/wUDMzosuX5 2 hours ago

The California Country Show Oh man, Coachella and Stagecoach postponed till the fall. Gives us a little time to get our act together over here, too 2 hours ago

christy young RT @GlobalDanceGDE: 🚨 IMPORTANT UPDATE 🚨 As of Monday Morning, Riverside County Health Officials Said They're Still Not Pushing For The Ca… 2 hours ago

Do Nothing Savage 🆘️✊ @aritruIys You might want to consider doing the same. I live in the Coachella Valley & I'm immunocompromised. Thous… https://t.co/YRYcYae8qN 3 hours ago

Brian De Los Santos So much misinformation out there so here's a guide to let you know what's cancelled, postponed or still going on. (… https://t.co/TjJ7GnuOte 3 hours ago

Dear Wanderlust™ #vacation ideas right here Coachella might be postponed https://t.co/D4DtmOSNhC #Travel #FreedomExplorers #holiday https://t.co/PzHOiialya 3 hours ago