Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Here's Why Coachella & Stagecoach May Be Moved to October | Billboard News

Here's Why Coachella & Stagecoach May Be Moved to October | Billboard News

Video Credit: Billboard - Duration: 01:43s - Published < > Embed
Here's Why Coachella & Stagecoach May Be Moved to October | Billboard News

Here's Why Coachella & Stagecoach May Be Moved to October | Billboard News

It’s not a done deal but organizers should know in about 48 hours if the festivals can be saved, say high level sources.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Steve74613891

Steve RT @ArrDJay: @aritruIys You might want to consider doing the same. I live in the Coachella Valley & I'm immunocompromised. Thousands of peo… 2 hours ago

MyDesert

The Desert Sun There are a lot of rumors swirling about desert events. Here's a guide to what we know. https://t.co/wUDMzosuX5 2 hours ago

CalCountryShow

The California Country Show Oh man, Coachella and Stagecoach postponed till the fall. Gives us a little time to get our act together over here, too 2 hours ago

christyhyoung

christy young RT @GlobalDanceGDE: 🚨 IMPORTANT UPDATE 🚨 As of Monday Morning, Riverside County Health Officials Said They're Still Not Pushing For The Ca… 2 hours ago

ArrDJay

Do Nothing Savage 🆘️✊ @aritruIys You might want to consider doing the same. I live in the Coachella Valley & I'm immunocompromised. Thous… https://t.co/YRYcYae8qN 3 hours ago

bdelossantos1

Brian De Los Santos So much misinformation out there so here's a guide to let you know what's cancelled, postponed or still going on. (… https://t.co/TjJ7GnuOte 3 hours ago

DearWanderlust

Dear Wanderlust™ #vacation ideas right here Coachella might be postponed https://t.co/D4DtmOSNhC #Travel #FreedomExplorers #holiday https://t.co/PzHOiialya 3 hours ago

ssalvatiere

Agustin Aguirre And here you have it---Coachella, Stagecoach Festivals Likely Moving to October https://t.co/xWQtXZHbQ0 10 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Coachella, Stagecoach Organizers ‘In Talks’ To Postpone Festivals Until October Following New Coronavirus Cases [Video]Coachella, Stagecoach Organizers ‘In Talks’ To Postpone Festivals Until October Following New Coronavirus Cases

Organizers with promoter Goldenvoice are reportedly considering postponing the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival until October after Riverside County health officials confirmed three more cases..

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 00:51Published

Coronavirus spread puts question mark over fate of Coachella and Stagecoach [Video]Coronavirus spread puts question mark over fate of Coachella and Stagecoach

Coronavirus spread puts question mark over fate of Coachella and Stagecoach

Credit: 23ABC News | Bakersfield     Duration: 00:36Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.