Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > How Jason Reynolds Transformed The Book, "Stamped," To Be Accessible To Young Readers

How Jason Reynolds Transformed The Book, "Stamped," To Be Accessible To Young Readers

Video Credit: AOL Build VOD - Duration: 01:45s - Published < > Embed
How Jason Reynolds Transformed The Book, 'Stamped,' To Be Accessible To Young Readers

How Jason Reynolds Transformed The Book, "Stamped," To Be Accessible To Young Readers

Ibram X.

Kendi praises co-author Jason Reynolds' ability to recreate the book, "Stamped," for young adult audiences.BUILD is a live interview series like no other—a chance for fans to sit inches away from some of today’s biggest names in entertainment, tech, fashion and business as they share the stories behind their projects and passions.

Every conversation yields insights, inspiration and plenty of surprises as moderators and audience members ask questions.

It all happens several times a day live and live-streamed on BUILDseries.com.Follow us:TWITTER: https://www.twitter.com/BUILDseriesNYCFACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/BUILDseriesNYCINSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/BUILDseriesNYC#BUILDseries#Interview
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

'Stamped' Authors Jason Reynolds & Ibram X. Kendi Have A Conversation About Their Book [Video]"Stamped" Authors Jason Reynolds & Ibram X. Kendi Have A Conversation About Their Book

In "Stamped: Racism, Antiracism and You," bestselling and award-winning authors Jason Reynolds and Ibram X. Kendi deliver a timely, crucial, and ultimately empowering history of racism and antiracism..

Credit: AOL Build VOD     Duration: 25:45Published

The Powerful Presence Of Angela Davis In 'Stamped' [Video]The Powerful Presence Of Angela Davis In "Stamped"

"Stamped" authors Jason Reynolds and Ibram X. Kendi explain why they took such a deep dive into the Angela Davis and her impact on history in their book.BUILD is a live interview series like no..

Credit: AOL Build VOD     Duration: 02:16Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.