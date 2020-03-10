Global  

Harvard Tells Students To Move Out By Sunday Due To Coronavirus, Classes Moving Online

Harvard University is telling students to move out of their dorms by Sunday at 5 p.m.

Due to the spread of coronavirus.

WBZ-TV's Bill Shields reports.
