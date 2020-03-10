Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Joe Biden Gets in Tense Argument With Factory Worker Over Guns

Joe Biden Gets in Tense Argument With Factory Worker Over Guns

Video Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Duration: 01:19s - Published < > Embed
Joe Biden Gets in Tense Argument With Factory Worker Over Guns

Joe Biden Gets in Tense Argument With Factory Worker Over Guns

Joe Biden Gets in Tense Argument With Factory Worker Over Guns The Democratic presidential candidate told a Michigan factory worker "‘you’re full of s---" on Tuesday.

Biden was visiting with the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers at the site of a new Fiat Chrysler assembly plant.

CBS News reporter Bo Erickson and the National Rifle Association shared video of the argument on Twitter.

The factory worker said Biden was “actively trying to end our Second Amendment right.” Joe Biden, via Twitter video Joe Biden, via Twitter video Biden is on a campaign to win Tuesday's Michigan primary, where 125 pledged delegates are at stake.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Joe Biden in blazing row with Michigan factory worker

During a Michigan campaign stop, Joe Biden appeared to threaten a factory worker as they had a heated...
BBC News - Published

👉 Joe Biden told a factory worker 'you're full of sh--' during a tense argument over guns - CNBC via Hvper.com


Upworthy - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Joe Biden tells worker 'you're full of s***' during argument over gun control in Detroit [Video]Joe Biden tells worker 'you're full of s***' during argument over gun control in Detroit

Democratic Presidential candidate Joe Biden told a worker he was "full of s***" during an argument over gun control while touring a Detroit plant on Tuesday morning.

Credit: WXYZ Detroit     Duration: 02:22Published

Joe Biden in heated argument with factory worker [Video]Joe Biden in heated argument with factory worker

During a Michigan campaign stop, Joe Biden appeared to threaten a factory worker as they had a heated argument.

Credit: BBC World News - Affiliate     Duration: 01:45Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.