Pittsburgh Native Stuck In Italy Amid Deadly Coronavirus Outbreak

Pittsburgh Native Stuck In Italy Amid Deadly Coronavirus Outbreak

Pittsburgh Native Stuck In Italy Amid Deadly Coronavirus Outbreak

The country of Italy is essentially on lockdown due to coronavirus.

A woman from Pittsburgh is stuck in Italy; KDKA's Brenda Waters reports.
