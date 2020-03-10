Global  

Video Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Duration: 00:53s
Ivy League Cancels Conference Basketball Tournaments Due to Coronavirus The four-team tournaments were to be held Friday through Sunday in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

The regular-season champions, Princeton women and Yale men, will be awarded the automatic NCAA Tournament bids.

The Ivy League also plans to limit spectators for the rest of the season.

The tournaments are the first at the Division I level to be canceled as a result of the COVID-19 outbreak.

The NCAA Division I Tournaments are still set to take place next week with no adjustment to fan access.
Coronavirus update: Ivy League cancels conference basketball tournaments amid outbreak concerns

Regular season champions Yale (men's) and Princeton (women's) will earn NCAA Tournament bids
Yale men, Princeton women get automatic NCAA berths as Ivy League cancels tournament

The Ivy League on Tuesday cancelled its men's and women's basketball tournaments because of concerns...
Penn Basketball Coach Steve Donahue Reacts To Cancellation Of Ivy League Tournament

The tournament was canceled because of the coronavirus outbreak.

Credit: CBS 3 Philly     Duration: 00:58

Ivy League Canceling Basketball Conference Tournaments Over Coronavirus Fears

The conference tournaments were supposed to be held March 14 and March 15 in Cambridge, Mass.

Credit: CBS 3 Philly     Duration: 00:16

