Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Raw Video: Gov. Newsom Updates Coronavirus Response, Grand Princess Cruise Ship Developments

Raw Video: Gov. Newsom Updates Coronavirus Response, Grand Princess Cruise Ship Developments

Video Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Duration: 08:57s - Published < > Embed
Raw Video: Gov. Newsom Updates Coronavirus Response, Grand Princess Cruise Ship Developments

Raw Video: Gov. Newsom Updates Coronavirus Response, Grand Princess Cruise Ship Developments

At an afternoon news conference, Gov.

Gavin Newsom provided an update on the state’s response to COVID-19 and the Grand Princess cruise ship.

(3/10/20)
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Coronavirus ship: Going 'stir crazy' on Grand Princess cruise

BBC Local News: Lancashire -- Margaret Bartlett is among 140 Britons on the Grand Princess where 21...
BBC Local News - Published

21 people on Princess cruise ship heading toward Calif. show possible coronavirus symptoms: officials

The Princess Grand cruise ship headed from Hawaii toward San Francisco contains 21 people who are...
FOXNews.com - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

zfg_maga

ZFG_MAGA RT @ABC: California Gov. Newsom had kind words for Pres. Trump and Vice Pres. Pence when asked about the administration's handling of coron… 2 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

North Texas Attractions Balancing Safety And Fun Amid Coronavirus Concerns [Video]North Texas Attractions Balancing Safety And Fun Amid Coronavirus Concerns

The Parks and Rec Director in Grand Prairie says Spring Break numbers are exceeding last year's.

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 02:22Published

WBZ Evening News Update For March 10 [Video]WBZ Evening News Update For March 10

Governor Charlie Baker Declares State Of Emergency; Harvard Students Must Leave Campus By Sunday; Scattered Showers Tonight

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 02:27Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.