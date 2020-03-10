Gov. Hogan: 8 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Maryland

CORONAVIRUS HERE IN MARYLAND.ALL THE CASES ARE CONNECTED TOTRAVEL OUTSIDE THE U.S.━ ANDONE TRANSMISSION IN THE U.━ BUT OUT OF STATE.

THELATEST THREE CASES ARE INPRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY.

WELEARNED ABOUT TWO THIS MORNING━ A COUPLE IN THEIR 50'S WHOTRAVELED ON THE SAME EGYPTIANCRUISE AS A COUPLE INMONTGOMERY COUNTY━ WHOTESTED POSITIVE FOR THE VIRUS.WMAR 2 NEWS' DON HARRISON ISIN ANNAPOLIS WITH THE LATESTFROM THE GOVERNORNats: This is a all hands ondeck situation and It's goingto get worse before it getsbetter..... Track: That is themessage from the governor tocabinet members in the statehouse.

Hogan stressed thisinfection and the informationaround it is activelprogressing.

Sot: informationis changing not on a daily buton an hourly and almost minuteby minutes basis.

Butt to Sot:and the nation and the statof Maryland will be shiftingfrom containment tmitigation.

Track: Thegovernor said in the latest PGcounty cases, those peoplehave been identified and theydo not believe any of themwere at risk to exposing otherpeople.

The governor continuedto stress avoiding largecrowds and gatherings and hespoke to the most vulnerablepopulation.... Sot: Nursinghomes and retirementcommunities are the areas ogreatest concerns... Track:Dr. Fran Phillips is thedeputy secretary for theMaryland Health Department....Sot: We certainly see withthis virus it seems to be apredilection for older people,so that's why were are takingsteps now to protect them andto increase the border aroundso they can have the kind ofsafety the need in theresidences.

Track: Thegovernor also announced moretest kits are coming and willbe given to the big testingcenters like Quest Diagnosticsand Lab Corp will have theCorona virus test available.Sot: They will be able toprovide testing like anywhereelse you go to provide bloodtest.

Doctors will be able tosend somebody that theybelieve should be tested.track: If there are anyconcerns, Hogan says you cancall 211 for informantion.Governor Hogan said he willcontinue sharing theinformation he gets from stateand federal officials.

